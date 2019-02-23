Buffett encourages investors to bet on American economy

FILE - In this May 5, 2018 file photo, Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is seen during a tour of the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Buffett will release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Buffett’s letters are always one of the best-read business documents every year. Nati Harnik AP Photo