Upstate NY fuel cell maker expands into Finger Lakes region

A fuel cell company based in suburban Albany is expanding its operations into the Finger Lakes region.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that Plug Power is investing $3.7 million in an assembly facility in Rochester's Eastman Business Park, creating more than 80 jobs.
The Democratic governor says the company has committed to investing nearly $6.5 million to create more than 180 jobs statewide. That includes a previously announced expansion in the Capital Region.
Plug Power makes hydrogen fuel cells used to power electric vehicles including forklifts and delivery vans.
