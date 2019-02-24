Bangladesh police ID suspect in plane hijacking as local, 24

Police say the armed man who tried to hijack a passenger plane in Bangladesh was a 24-year-old who lived near the capital.
The plane operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing Sunday in Chittagong after the suspect allegedly attempted to hijack the plane shortly after takeoff from Dhaka. The suspect asked to speak to the prime minister before dying from gunshots fired by military commandos.
Narayanganj district police chief Mohammed Moniruzzaman told The Associated Press on Monday that the man was Mahmud Polash Ahmed. Police confirmed Ahmed's identity with his parents and that he lived in the district outside the capital, Dhaka.
Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority chairman Air Vice Marshal M. Naim Hassan previously said the suspect appeared "mentally imbalanced."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Comments