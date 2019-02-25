Worker visas in doubt as Trump immigration crackdown widens

In this Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, photo, Leo Wang packs a suitcase at his home in San Jose, Calif. Wang has found himself trapped in an obstacle course regarding H-1B work visas for foreigners. His visa denied and his days in the United States numbered, Wang is looking for work outside the country. “I still believe in the American dream,” he says. “It’s just that I personally have to pursue it somewhere else.” Ben Margot AP Photo