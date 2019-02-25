Another ceasefire: Can the US and China end their trade war?

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. and Chinese delegations meet in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex during continuing meetings on the U.S.-China bilateral trade relationship in Washington. Relief swept across world financial markets Monday after President Donald Trump pushed back a March 2 deadline in a trade dispute with China. But the respite might not last. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo