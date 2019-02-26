Fiat Chrysler: $4.5B plan would add 6,500 Detroit-area jobs

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces plans for Fiat Chrysler to build a new assembly plant include $12 million in tax abatements over a dozen years and 200 acres of land during a news conference in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Duggan's office said that the city will work with the state on other incentives for the automaker's $1.6 billion investment to convert its Mack Avenue Engine Complex into a new facility. The city has 60 days to get the land, 170 acres of which is owned by the city, a power utility, a public water authority and a family of prominent wealthy businessmen. Carlos Osorio AP Photo