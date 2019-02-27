Business

Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, FOSTER KLUG and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press

February 27, 2019 04:27 AM

Children are handed American flags before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi.
HANOI, Vietnam

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, leaders of nations with a long history of hostilities, opened their second summit Wednesday with smiles and friendly banter before sitting down for a dinner that will set the stage for difficult talks about North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"I think it'll lead to really a wonderful situation long term," Trump said as he sat beside Kim at the dinner table.

Asked if the summit would yield a political declaration to end the Korean War, Trump said, "We'll see."

Kim, speaking through an interpreter, told Trump he was "confident of achieving the great results that everyone will welcome."

