Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, leaders of nations with a long history of hostilities, opened their second summit Wednesday with smiles and friendly banter before sitting down for a dinner that will set the stage for difficult talks about North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
"I think it'll lead to really a wonderful situation long term," Trump said as he sat beside Kim at the dinner table.
Asked if the summit would yield a political declaration to end the Korean War, Trump said, "We'll see."
Kim, speaking through an interpreter, told Trump he was "confident of achieving the great results that everyone will welcome."
