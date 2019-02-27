New solutions for the old problem of illegal massage parlors

Jasmine Grace Marino, of Nashua, N.H., a former massage parlor prostitute, stands for a photograph, in Somerville, Mass., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Marino says she was forced to work at sites in Connecticut and Maine for five years by her then-boyfriend as she struggled with drugs and alcohol in her 20s. She's since written a book about her experience and runs Bags of Hope, a Boston-based nonprofit that helps women who have been trafficked or dealing with addiction and homelessness. Steven Senne AP Photo