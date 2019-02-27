Farm loan delinquencies highest in 9 years as prices slump

FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo sorted soybeans are ready for shipment and planting near White Cloud, Kan. Statistics show the nation's farmers are struggling to pay back their loans after years of low crop prices _ with nearly one out of every five loans in a government farm program now delinquent. Figures recently compiled show an overall jump in delinquencies for producers with direct loans from the Agriculture Department's Farm Service Agency. Nationwide, 19.4 percent of FSA direct loans nationwide were delinquent in January. That compares to 16.5 percent for the same month a year ago. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo