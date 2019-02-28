AP source: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) reacts to his winning hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, in Washington. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo