Casino mogul, GOP donor Adelson getting treatment for cancer

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Chief Executive of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Sheldon Adelson is seen at a business roundtable with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington. Adelson is not in good health and has not being at his company's offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day, 2018. Adelson's poor health was revealed Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 by one of his company's attorneys during a court hearing in a years-old case brought by a Hong Kong businessman. Attorney James Jimmerson told the court the condition of the 85-year-old billionaire is dire. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo