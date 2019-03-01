Austrian police investigating man who leaked raid video

The leaking of a video showing Austrian skier Max Hauke apparently caught with a needle in his arm during a police raid on an alleged doping network has led to consequences for the leaker.
Austria's Federal Police Office said on Friday the person who shared the video of the Wednesday raid in Seefeld on a messaging app was "immediately removed from duty." It did not identify the man or his job, saying only that he faced criminal and also departmental disciplinary measures.
The video, which was posted online by an Austrian news portal, shows Hauke apparently with a blood transfusion going to his arm, while a police investigator stands in the background.
Police spokesman Vincenz Kriegs confirmed the video showed Hauke.
Police raids in Erfurt, Germany, and at the Nordic skiing world championships in Seefeld led to the arrests of five elite skiers and four other people on Wednesday.
Hauke and Dominik Baldauf were the two Austrian skiers arrested, according to Austrian ski federation official Markus Gandler, while four-time Olympian Alexei Poltoranin was also arrested, the Kazakh Olympic Committee said.
The other two athletes suspected of involvement in the doping ring are Estonian teammates Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu, the Estonian ski federation said.
The doctor at the center of the case is Mark Schmidt, who worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of third place at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.
Schmidt was arrested in Erfurt, where he has a medical practice. The remaining three people arrested were said to be his associates.
Schmidt, who always denied any involvement in doping, treated soccer players, swimmers, weightlifters, handball players, and track and field athletes, news agency dpa reported.
German Olympic Federation president Alfons Hoermann said he was confident Schmidt had not treated any of the German team's athletes.
"Further proceedings will show at the very end what the overall situation looks like," Hoermann told broadcaster ZDF.
Dieter Csefan of the Austrian Federal Police Office said the case will "certainly" spread to other sports.
