Nevada mining town embraces environmental group’s ranch plan

Len Warren from The Nature Conservancy holds up a non-native crayfish plucked from a trap at the 7J Ranch northeast of Beatty on Feb. 8, 2019. Environmentalists are taking over a faded Nevada mining town, but many locals don’t seem to mind. The Nature Conservancy has become the largest private landowner in the Nye County community of Beatty, where the national organization and its neighbors are working to create a preserve for sensitive desert wildlife and a destination for outdoor enthusiasts a nearly two-hour drive from Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Henry Brean