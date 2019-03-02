Atlanta pushing back against airport state takeover plan

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. Atlanta city officials are pushing back against a proposal in the Georgia Senate for a state takeover of Atlanta's airport, one of the busiest in the world. Michael Smith, press secretary for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, said the plan amounted to "theft" in a statement Friday, March 1, 2019. David Goldman AP Photo