JetBlue black history display honored convicted killer

FILE - In this April 25, 1977 file photo, Joanne Chesimard, member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, leaves Middlesex County courthouse in New Brunswick, N.J. The New York Post reports that JetBlue removed a poster honoring Chesimard at New York's Kennedy Airport after being alerted via Twitter that she is "a convicted cop killer." Now known as Assata Shakur, she escaped prison in 1979 and has been living in Cuba. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous AP