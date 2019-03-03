Report: Oklahomans accused of crimes face hiring barriers

A new workforce report says Oklahomans who have been charged, convicted or incarcerated for a crime face barriers to finding a job and that their jobless rate is five times higher than the general population.
The Tulsa World reports that about 8 percent of Oklahomans have been involved with the justice system and up to 75 percent of them remain unemployed.
Among other things, the Workforce Tulsa report says a majority of companies in the Tulsa area are struggling to fill jobs. But many Oklahomans with criminal records can't get a job because of discrimination by employers, occupational licensing restrictions, past-due child support and housing barriers.
University of Tulsa President Dr. Gerard Clancy says part of the solution is better policies and practices for those involved with the justice system.
