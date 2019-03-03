Detained Nissan ex-chair Ghosn’s children say he loves Japan

In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during the press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The children of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is under arrest in Tokyo, have defended their father's love for Japan and denounced comments by the Japanese automaker's chief executive. The statement from Caroline, Nadine, Maya and Anthony Ghosn, seen Monday, March 4, 2019 by The Associated Press, says Ghosn had affection and respect for Japan and Nissan Motor Co. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo