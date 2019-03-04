Trump symbolically tightens embargo on Cuba

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, the Melia Cohiba hotel stands tall as workers repaint pavement markings along the Malecon in preparation for Pope Francis' visit in Havana, Cuba. The Trump administration is preparing to tighten the six-decade trade embargo on Cuba on Monday, March 4, 2019 by allowing some lawsuits against foreign companies using properties confiscated by the Cuban government after its 1959 revolution, U.S. officials say. Major investors in Cuba include Spanish hoteliers Iberostar and Melia, who run dozens of hotels across the island. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo