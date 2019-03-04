Justices: Nebraska county owes $28M for wrongful convictions

In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Nebraska county that has to pay a $28 million court judgment to six people wrongfully convicted for a 1985 slaying. The justices on Monday turned away Gage county’s last-ditch effort to avoid the hefty judgment. The federal appeals court in St. Louis had previously upheld the jury verdict against Gage county, saying it was justified because of egregious law enforcement conduct. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo