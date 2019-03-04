Commercial flights take off from Everett’s Paine Field

Commercial air service is beginning at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
Alaska Airlines begins operations out of the airport on Monday. There are currently nine destination cities from Paine Field - including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Denver.
United Airlines will begin commercial flights on March 31.
Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which will operate the two-gate terminal, projects 1.2 million travelers will pass through Paine Field each year.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The Federal Aviation Administration its environmental review on late last month and didn't find any significant noise or traffic impacts from the 24-planned daily departures. That review had been delayed due to the recent government shutdown.
Comments