The Latest: EU says no breakthrough in Brexit discussions

A Welsh flag, second left, placed by protestors who support Britain remaining in the European Union is blown in the wind next to a Union flag, at left, and two European flags near the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The National Assembly for Wales and the Scottish Parliament are both due to vote later Tuesday on motions declaring opposition to British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and declare their opposition a no-deal Brexit. Matt Dunham AP Photo