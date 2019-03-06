Colorado lawmakers consider ending little-used death penalty

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file Photo, state Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Aurora, front, speaks as Colorado House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, listens during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on a bill to get a "red flag" gun law on the books in Denver. Sullivan and fellow Democrat, Sen. Rhonda Fields also of Aurora, both of whom lost their sons in shootings, oppose a bill to abolish the death penalty in the state, which is up for a hearing before a Senate committee Wednesday, March 6. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo