The Latest: US journalist reported freed in Venezuela

In this June 2018, selfie provided by Sherry Weddle, her son and journalist Cody Weddle and herself pose for a photo during a vacation in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic. Cody was seized by security forces at his apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, early Wednesday, March 6,2019, amid Venezuela's escalating political turmoil, lawyers and press freedom groups said. (Courtesy Sherry Weddle via AP) Cody Weddle AP