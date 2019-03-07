Xerox reorganizing under holding company

FILE - This Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo shows Xerox copiers at a store, in North Andover, Mass. Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company, saying that it will have more strategic, operational and financial flexibility. Xerox Corp. said in a regulatory filing Thursday, March 7, 2019 that the reorganization won’t change its business operations, directors or executive officers. Elise Amendola AP Photo