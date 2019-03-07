Popular support for militants complicates Pakistan crackdown

In this March 3, 2019 photo, Hafiz Muzamil, speaks to The Associated Press in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Pakistan has taken over the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a militant group that claimed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Indian Kashmir that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers in February 2019, and brought nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Muzamil railed against India’s violent suppression of a 30-year insurgency in Kashmir -- India’s only Muslim dominated state -- and championed Jaish-e-Mohammad. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo