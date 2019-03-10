Modern policing: Algorithm helps NYPD spot crime patterns

In this Feb. 11, 2019 photo, Rebecca Shutt, who works in the New York Police Department's Office of Crime Control Strategies, poses for a photo in New York. Shutt utilizes a software called Patternizr, which allows crime analysts to compare robbery, larceny and theft incidents to the millions of crimes logged in the NYPD's database, aiding their hunt for crime patterns. It's much faster than the old method, which involved analysts sifting through reports and racking their brains for similar incidents. Mark Lennihan AP Photo