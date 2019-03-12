Appeals court to hear Native American child welfare case

FILE - This March 31, 2016, file photo shows Rusty and Summer Page, foster parents of Lexi, a then-6-year-old girl with Native American ancestry, who was removed from their home, outside the California Court of Appeal in downtown Los Angeles. Lexi ultimately was placed with her father's extended family in Utah. A federal law that gives preference to Native American families in child welfare proceedings involving Native children is facing a significant legal challenge. Nick Ut, File AP Photo