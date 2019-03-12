New Mexico bill would create first state-run pot shops in US

In this Thursday, March 7, 2019 photo, New Mexico state Rep. Javier Martinez of Albuquerque, right, rallies support for a bill to authorize recreational marijuana consumption and sales through state-owned stores in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico took a step toward legalizing recreational marijuana when its House approved a bill that would allow state-run stores and require customers to carry a receipt with their cannabis or face penalties. The measure, narrowly approved Thursday, March 7, 2019, following a late-night floor debate, mixes major provisions of a Republican-backed Senate bill that emphasizes aggressive regulation with a draft by Democrats concerned about the U.S. war on drugs. Morgan Lee AP Photo