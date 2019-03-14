France tries to contain fuel spill off Atlantic Coast

This photo provided on Thursday March 14, 2019 by the Marine Nationale, shows the Grimaldi vessel Grande America on fire in the Bay of Biscay, off the west coast of France, Monday March 11, 2019. French authorities are working to contain an oil spill off the Atlantic Coast after the Italian tanker sank following a fire. French and British rescue teams saved all 27 people aboard the Grande America tanker after it sank Tuesday. (Marine Nationale via AP)