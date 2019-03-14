Philippine water shortage forces cuts for 6.8 million people

A man sits beside rows of pails as he waits for water trucks return to their area after several days without water in Mandaluyong, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Aside from the daily line of residents waiting for water rations from trucks, many businesses like laundry shops, carwash and water purifying stations in some parts of metropolitan Manila have been affected by a water shortage from the Manila Water Company due to low levels at the La Mesa dam and the onset of El Nino which causes below normal rainfall conditions. Aaron Favila AP Photo