The Latest: Jets agree to terms with CB Brian Poole

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, New York Jets receiver Andre Roberts (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. A person familiar with the discussions confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign return specialist and receiver Andre Roberts. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday, March 14, 2019, on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo