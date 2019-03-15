Mule a speedy workhorse for American Magic sailing crew

In a photo provided by New York Yacht Club's American Magic, American Magic's test boat knowns as the Mule undergoes training Feb. 23, 2019, at Pensacola, Fla. American Magic is the only one of the seven teams for the 2021 America's Cup that has built the closest thing allowed by the rules to what the actual race boat, the AC75, will look and perform like. American Magic is building its first AC75 in Rhode Island and expects it to be finished by the middle of the summer. NYYC American Magic via AP Armory Ross