Thunder add jersey sponsor patch; now on all 30 NBA teams

The Associated Press

March 15, 2019 05:25 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings AP Photo
OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a jersey patch, becoming the 30th and final NBA team with a corporate sponsorship on their uniform.

The team says the patch with the logo of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will be on Thunder uniforms starting with their game Saturday against Golden State.

The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league's official apparel company. The program has brought in more than $150 million in revenue.

