7 more charged in state benefits drug prescription scheme

Seven more people including a police officer and three firefighters have been charged in a widespread prescription drug scheme involving state benefits.
The U.S. attorney's office announced the indictment Friday in Camden.
The defendants allegedly used a network of recruiters, doctors and state and local employees to get reimbursed for phony prescriptions and expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medications.
They allegedly defrauded state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The defendants were scheduled to appear in court in Camden for an initial appearance Friday.
More than a dozen people already have pleaded guilty, including a doctor who admitted signing prescriptions for patients he never saw as part of the scheme.
Comments