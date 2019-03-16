At FEMA office, federal workers say they’re here to help

In this March 1, 2019 photo, Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant specialist Ken Sutton fills out paperwork at the Eagle River FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Community Covenant Church in Eagle River, Alaska. At a small office in an Eagle River church, nearly a dozen federal employees are working to both mitigate problems and manage expectations of those seeking help after the Nov. 30, 2018 earthquake. They're the government, and they're here to help. Chugiak-Eagle River Star via AP Matt Tunseth