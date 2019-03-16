Lawmakers hear public testimony on Medicaid expansion bills

Residents traveled from all over the state to testify before the House Human Services Committee in Helena, Mont., Saturday, March 16, 2019. The committee held an all-day hearing in the Old Supreme Court chambers at the Capitol on two bills for continuing the state's Medicaid expansion program, with one to one to continue the current program with a voluntary workforce training program and another that would add work requirements for most able-bodied recipients. Committee members did not vote on either bill. Amy Beth Hanson AP Photo