Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes

FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Ben Lieberman poses for a photo at his home in Chappaqua, N.Y. Lieberman, whose 19-year-old son died in a crash involving distracted driving, is urging support for a legislative proposal that would make Nevada the first state in the U.S. to allow police to use prototype technology to find out if a person was using a cellphone during a car crash. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo