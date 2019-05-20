225 new apartment units approved in Essex Junction, Vermont

About 225 new apartments have been approved for construction in the village of Essex Junction, Vermont.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the "Chittenden Crossing" project was approved by the village's planning commission Thursday night.

Construction on the first of five residential buildings in the Five Corners area will begin this fall and take about a year to complete.

Developers with BlackRock Construction say the buildings will create a more walkable environment as they will occupy an area that is now parking lots and storage buildings.

The Essex Junction Development Director says the project will cater to a market demand for small studio apartments, larger rentals and rooftop condos.