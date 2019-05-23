Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 8.40 cents at $4.79 a bushel; Jul corn was up 4.60 cents at $3.98 a bushel; July oats fell 6 cents at $3.13 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.80 cents at 8.2460 bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.1108 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.67 cents $1.3575 a pound; Jun lean hogs was off .63 cents at .8915 a pound.