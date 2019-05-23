The Latest: School official calls GOP plan ‘mixed bag’

The Latest on Wisconsin budget (all times local):

9:18 a.m.

A lobbyist for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards says a Republican plan to increase funding for K-12 schools by $500 million is a "mixed bag."

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee plans to approve the increase Thursday. It's $900 million short of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wanted.

School boards lobbyist Dan Rossmiller says under the GOP's $500 million increase "the typical school district will find a lot of good things" but "that's not to say that every district will be in great shape."

He calls it a "mixed bag."

Democrats oppose the smaller Republican-backed increase, but they don't have the votes to stop it.

In the current budget, K-12 funding increased by $639 million.

8:17 a.m.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have agreed on a $500 million increase in K-12 school funding over the next two years, including $100 million more for special education.

Budget committee member Sen. Luther Olsen tells The Associated Press that Senate and Assembly Republicans reached a deal that will be voted on Thursday.

The deal is the same total funding that Assembly Republicans announced on Wednesday, but the amount going toward special education is twice as much.

Still, it falls $900 million short of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed overall and $500 million short for special education.

But Olsen says the deal is "the best we could do."

Per-pupil funding would increase $200 the first year and $204 the next. Olsen says the goal is to keep property tax increases less than 1 point on average.