Casinos, DraftKings voice differing views on sports betting

Massachusetts gambling companies are voicing differing views on how to regulate sports betting if state lawmakers decide to legalize the industry.

Boston-based DraftKings wants the state to allow online operators to offer sports bets outright.

But Massachusetts' three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — want the state to require online operators to partner with an established casino to get into the sports wagering business.

The companies expressed their views in testimony submitted during a Tuesday Statehouse hearing on legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts.

The legislature is also expected to hear from professional sports leagues, sports betting experts and state officials over the two days of hearings.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration suggests sports betting could bring in $35 million in state revenue to Massachusetts this year.