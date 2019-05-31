Court OKs expedited appeal in NY Trump bank records case

President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Air Force Academy, Colo. AP Photo

An appeals court says it will speedily consider President Donald Trump's challenge to congressional subpoenas seeking financial records from two banks he did business with.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a brief order Friday setting a schedule for written arguments to be submitted by July 18, with oral arguments to soon follow.

Lawyers on both sides in the dispute had recommended the expedited schedule after U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos (RAY-mohs) ruled nine days ago that Trump, his family and his companies were unlikely to succeed in their lawsuit.

Trump sued to stop the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees from getting documents from Deutsche Bank and Capital One. The Lawsuit said the requests were unlawful and unconstitutional.