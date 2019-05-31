Venezuela picks only 2 home-based players for Copa America

Venezuela's Copa America squad features 21 out of 23 players in foreign teams, highlighting how soccer is evolving in the baseball-loving nation.

Coach Rafael Dudamel announced only midfielder Arquimides Figuera of Deportivo La Guaira and goalkeeper Joel Graterol of Zamora as home-based players in a country enduring an economic crisis.

Venezuela is the only team in South America yet to qualify for a World Cup. Its biggest achievement in soccer is a runner-up finish at the last Under-20 World Cup, won by England.

Its best result in the Copa America was the semifinals in 2011.

The team's first match in the Copa America is on June 15 against Peru. Its group also includes Brazil and Bolivia.

The Copa America in Brazil starts on June 14.

Venezuela:

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Farinez (Millonarios), Rafael Romo (Apoel), Joel Graterol (Zamora).

Defenders: Ronald Hernandez (Stabaek), Rolf Feltscher (Los Angeles Galaxy), Yordan Osorio (Vitoria de Guimaraes), Mikel Villanueva (Gimnastic de Tarragona), Jhon Chancellor (Al-Ahli Doha), Roberto Rosales (Espanyol), Luis Mago (Palestino).

Midfielders: Júnior Moreno (D.C. United), Arquimedes Figuera (Deportivo La Guaira), Yangel Herrera (Huesca), Luis Manuel Seijas (Independiente Santa Fe), Juan Pablo Anor (Huesca), Tomás Rincon (Torino), Jhon Murillo (Tondela), Adalberto Penaranda (Watford), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Darwin Machis (Cadiz).

Strikers: Salomon Rondón (Newcastle United), Fernando Aristeguieta (America de Cali), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United).