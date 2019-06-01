The Latest: Evers to Democrats: Don’t let primary divide us

The Latest on the state Democratic convention in Milwaukee (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers is telling Democrats at the party's state convention to expect robust primaries next year but to remember everyone's on the same team when the elections are over.

Wisconsin is expected to be a key battleground state in the presidential race next year. Nearly two dozen Democrats are currently running for the chance to take on Donald Trump. The party plans to hold its national convention next summer in Milwaukee.

Evers delivered the keynote address at the state party's convention Saturday night in Milwaukee. He said to expect "spirited and robust" primaries next year, which means more people will be out talking about issues Democrats care about. But he says the party can't let the races "devolve into divisiveness."

9:25 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers is boasting about his veto powers at the state Democratic Party convention.

Wisconsin's governor has one of the most powerful partial veto powers in the country. The tool is an important element in state budget deliberations. Evers can use it to erase or rewrite Republican proposals in the spending plan.

Evers addressed attendees at the convention in Milwaukee on Saturday night, saying a lot of people thought he and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes were boring during last year's campaign.

He said that he and Barnes said "to hell with that." He then bragged that he has one of the most powerful veto pens in the country and asked the crowd "Who is boring now?" The crowd roared, gave him a standing ovation and chanted "Tony! Tony! Tony!"

4:55 p.m.

Liberal state Supreme Court candidates Ed Fallone and Jill Karofksy are trying to drum up votes at the Democratic Party's state convention.

Fallone and Karofsky are vying to unseat conservative Justice Dan Kelly in the 2020 spring elections. State Supreme Court elections are officially nonpartisan but Democrats and Republicans typically throw their support behind their favorite candidates.

Fallone and Karofsky spoke at the Democrats' convention Saturday in Milwaukee. Both signaled support for a host of Democratic planks during their speeches.

Fallone repeatedly stressed his Hispanic heritage. He said the Supreme Court should be a court for LGBT people and immigrants.

Karofsky said her kids benefit from public schools and her father was a pediatrician who believed everyone deserves quality health care. She added she's astonished that women's rights are under assault. She didn't elaborate but appeared to be alluding to efforts to restrict abortion rights.

11:50 a.m.

Wisconsin Democrats are gathering in Milwaukee to hear Gov. Tony Evers speak at the party's state convention.

The convention gets underway Saturday afternoon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Evers will give the keynote address Saturday night.

His speech comes as Republican legislators are revising his state budget. They've already removed scores of Evers' signature proposals from the spending plan, including expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana and raising the minimum wage.

Also on tap to speak Saturday are U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and liberal state Supreme Court candidates Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone.

They're trying to unseat conservative Justice Dan Kelly in the 2020 spring elections. The race is officially nonpartisan but Republicans back Kelly and Democrats support Karofsky and Fallone.