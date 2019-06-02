Powerful union backs giving licenses to immigrants in NY

The nation's largest health care worker's union is backing legislation in New York state that would authorize drivers licenses for immigrants who entered the country illegally.

1199SEIU's support, announced Monday, comes as state lawmakers consider whether to advance the legislation before adjourning June 19.

In a statement, the union's political director said licenses are essential to making immigrants a full part of the state's economy.

The measure has support from top Democrats in the Legislature but hasn't been scheduled for a vote. It remains deeply unpopular with some Republican lawmakers.

The Business Council of New York State, the state's largest business advocacy organization, announced its support for the bill last week.

Twelve states already permit driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.