Marijuana legalization bill gets initial committee hearing

A bill to legalize marijuana in Delaware is getting is first committee hearing in the legislature after a failed effort to pass a similar bill last year.

The bill is set to be considered Wednesday in the House Revenue and Finance Committee. It aims to eliminate the black market for pot by establishing a state-licensed industry that would create jobs while padding state coffers with licensing fees and taxes.

As a revenue-generating proposal, the bill doesn't allow Delawareans to grow their own marijuana for their personal use.

Democratic Gov. John Carney remains wary of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, but Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings is supportive.

The bill calls for the state to collect a 15% tax on retail sales price of marijuana, as well as licensing fees.