Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 5.80 cents at $5.0240 a bushel; Jul corn was off 3.40 cents at $4.1560 a bushel; July oats lost 4.20 cents at $2.9340 a bushel; while July soybeans was down 2.60 cents at 8.60 bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .37 cent at $1.0825 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.3892 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .50 cent at .7912 a pound.

