Tennessee Volkswagen plant to finish union vote

Workers at Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are finishing a vote over whether to unionize.

The United Auto Workers vote of about 1,700 hourly workers began Wednesday and concludes Friday. A union win would offer UAW its first fully organized, foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South.

Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top Republicans are urging a "no" vote, saying a union could cause economic harm.

In 2014, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and then-Gov. Bill Haslam helped convince Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga to vote 712-626 against UAW representation.

A smaller group voted for unionization in 2015, but Volkswagen refused to negotiate.

UAW officials question why Chattanooga should differ from Volkswagen's other major plants worldwide, which have union representation, or the General Motors plant in Spring Hill with 3,000 UAW-represented workers.