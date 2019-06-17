Officials: US Steel coke plant fire may mean pollution

Health officials in western Pennsylvania say a fire at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works has shut down pollution control systems, and residents are being warned about possible elevated levels of sulfur dioxide.

U.S. Steel reported no injuries after the fire in an electrical breaker panel shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The Allegheny County health department says the fire shut down three control rooms, and two are still not running. They house equipment used to operate pollution controls, including desulfurization.

Officials say the elderly, parents of children and people with respiratory conditions should be aware that elevated levels of sulfur dioxide are possible until the control rooms are running again.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The same two control rooms were damaged in a Christmas Eve fire that caused about $40 million in damage.