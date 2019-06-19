Detroit program backing entrepreneurs under federal review

Officials say a Detroit program designed to support entrepreneurs is under federal review over its record keeping and whether funds were used appropriately.

The Detroit News reports the city suspended use of federal funds for Motor City Match after being requested to do so last month by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development until city officials address its findings that suggest the program wasn't adequately targeting low-to-moderate income areas.

Arthur Jemison, Detroit's chief of services and infrastructure, says he's "confident we're going to satisfy HUD's request."

Jim Cunningham, deputy regional administrator of HUD's regional office, says the department will analyze the city's response before making a determination.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan launched Motor City Match in 2015. Detroit says it's funded $7 million to businesses through the program.